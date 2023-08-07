Garmin Epix Pro gets first major price cut in the UK

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) for £780.19 at Amazon. That's a saving of almost £50 off the regular price, and the first significant discount we've seen on this premium OLED sports watch.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) launched in May this year, and offers two big upgrades on the previous version. Firstly, it has a new optical heart rate monitor with four LEDs rather than four for more accurate tracking, and secondly it has a super handy LED flashlight built into the top of the case. This deal applies to the smaller 42mm diameter model, in the whitestone colorway.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) near you. You might also be interested in our roundup of the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of affordable options and advice on how to find the best prices.

Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): £829.99 £780.19 at Amazon

Save £49.80 This is the first major discount we've seen on the top-end Garmin Epix Pro in the UK. The deal applies only to the compact 42mm version in the whitestone colorway.

The Epix Pro also comes with Garmin's new Hill Score and Endurance Score tools, which help you understand how well you can handle long runs and inclines, track your progress, and give you tips on how to improve. These features will be coming to other Garmin watches soon, but are ready to go straight away with the Epix Pro. The graphs look great and are super easy to read on the watch's AMOLED display, too.

If you don't live in the UK, here are the best deals on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) where you are: