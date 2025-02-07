Garmin Fenix 6 and Fenix 6 Pro users can now run, hike, and swim without several irritating bugs thanks to a new update
Among the fixes, trekkers, runners, and cyclists will be able to gain elevation without constant, annoying alerts
Garmin Fenix 6 and Fenix 6 Pro users can now experience their multi-sport smartwatch free from several irritating bugs, thanks to a new update.
It comes as Garmin continues its steady bounce back from last week's worldwide crash, which left users across the globe without access to their favorite sports watches.
The new update is currently available on Garmin's Beta Program and will be made public in the coming weeks.
Among a number of useful fixes, users will no longer be bombarded with elevation alerts when hiking, running, or cycling uphill. Bugs affecting notifications and navigation have also been fixed.
Below is a full list of all the major fixes:
- Fixed an issue causing crashes when loading certain courses
- Fixed an issue where notifications would sometimes be slow to pop up
- Fixed an issue where the elevation alert would constantly tone
- Fixed an issue causing crashes in the Track activity feature
- Various smaller bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed a user interface issue on the flight paths feature
The Fenix 6 and Fenix 6 Pro are well-suited to all manner of athletes, with a wide range of sports modes and fitness trackers to help take your game to the next level.
In his review, our resident trail running expert Pat Kinsella gave the Fenix 6 Pro's solar version a rare five-star rating. He was blown away by its 'top-of-the-range' navigation and large variety of performance data.
"This category-leading watch has a discombobulating amount of capability – we’ve been using it for running, hiking, backpacking, wild swimming, mountain biking, road cycling, climbing, kayaking, canoeing and stand up paddle boarding for well over nine months now, and we’re still finding new features to play with," explained Pat.
"It truly is on a par with the best navigation apps."
How to get beta updates
To access the latest update, you'll need to be enrolled in Garmin's public beta program, which allows users to access new features and updates before they're available to everyone.
To sign up, log in to your Garmin Connect account and install the beta software on your device. From then on, you'll receive Garmin's beta updates whenever they become available.
Will Symons developed his love of the outdoors as a student, exploring every inch of Sussex’s South Downs national park and wild swimming off the Brighton seafront. Now a Staff Writer for Advnture, Will previously worked as a freelance journalist and writer, covering everything from cricket to ancient history. Like most Advnture staff, Will’s time is rarely spent indoors, he can often be found hiking, wild swimming or playing cricket.
