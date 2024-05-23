Garmin releases software update to stop your watch crashing during activities

Garmin has released yet another software update for watches in the Fenix 7 series – this time to correct a bug that sometimes caused devices to shut down without warning during activities.

As Polly Allcock of Notebookcheck explains, software beta version beta version 17.22 doesn't contain any other new features or fixes, but it's still an important one for members of the Garmin public beta testing program, several of whom had reported their watches crashing when they tried to start tracking a workout.

It's available to beta testers who own a Garmin Fenix 7, Epix (Gen 2), Enduro 2, Quatix 7, or Marq 2 watch, but not for the Epix 2 Pro or Fenix 7 Pro (the versions of the watches with AMOLED displays released last year).

It's important to note that installing the new software will temporarily deactivate your Garmin watch's ECG app, so you'll need to re-enable it afterwards by following the instructions on Garmin's website. The ECG app is currently only available to users in the United States, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and the Philippines.

Today's software update comes hot on the heels of beta version 17.19, released earlier this week, which resolved a problem that could cause your watch's battery to drain faster than it should.

If you're interested in joining the beta testing program, take a look at our list of reasons why you should and shouldn't install beta software on your watch first. It's important to remember that although joining a beta program will give you early access to new features, pre-release software may contain bugs that stop your GPS watch working as it should.

If you decide that you want to go ahead, our guide how to join Garmin's public beta testing program will get you started.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors