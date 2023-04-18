Get 49% off the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod at Amazon today

Right now, you can grab the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod for just $35.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 49% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this smart little wearable, which adds a whole new level of insight to the data gathered by your Garmin watch.

The Garmin Running Dynamics Pod clips onto the waistband of your running shorts or running tights, and collects data on your running form. Cadence, stride length, vertical oscillation (how high you bounce with each step), and ground contact time are all detected and transmitted to your watch via ANT+.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which will let you track your runs without spending a fortune.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Running Dynamics Pod: $69.99 $34.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35.04 If you're a bit of a data nerd, the Running Dynamics Pod will add an extra layer to the stats already gathered by your Garmin watch. This is the cheapest it's ever been, beating even Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day prices.

Because the Running Dynamics Pod isn't affected by the swinging of your arm, it should be more accurate than stats collected by your watch alone.

If you're not in the US, here are the best deals on the Garmin Running Dynamics Pod near you: