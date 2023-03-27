Save over $300 off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar at Amazon right now

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar for $593.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 34% off the list price, and the cheapest we've ever seen this version of the feature-packed multi-sports watch.

Tt's packed with training tools for a wide range of sports, including running (indoor, trail and road), hiking, cycling, swimming, and skiing to name just a few. There are also advanced recovery tools to help you balance training and rest.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Garmin Fenix 6 line where you are, and check out our guide to the best cheap GPS watches for some more affordable options.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar: $899.99 $593.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $306.79 This is the best deal we've ever seen on the Fenix 6 Pro Solar. It's a more advanced version of the standard Fenix 6, with support for downloaded maps, extra storage, and solar charging, and this price is even lower than last year's Black Friday discount.

Unlike the standard Fenix 6, the Pro edition also supports downloaded maps, with extra internal storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, which will be a real boon for outdoor explorers. This model has Garmin's Power Glass too, which keeps the watch's battery topped up with regular exposure to sunlight.

While this isn't the latest model, Garmin is very good at keeping its watches up to date with new firmware releases, and the Fenix 6 series is no exception. In February this year, the company rolled out software version 25.0, which added a new power-saving tool, improved the algorithm for tracking treadmill runs, and made a heap of other improvements.

