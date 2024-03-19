6 ideas for celebrating the spring equinox outdoors

For those of us who love the outdoors, the onset of spring brings a special kind of thrill with longer, lighter and milder days

It’s early March and I’m on my first evening hike in many months. We’ve just had our first post-5 p.m. sunset this year in Scotland and I can finally hit the trail and get back to the trailhead without needing my headlamp. There are still some icy spots on the trail and the Munros in the distance have a light dusting of snow towards the tops, but there are splashes of color as crocuses burst through down low and the air temperature is mild enough to have shed my mid layer – spring is finally springing, all around me.

For those of us who love the outdoors, the onset of spring brings a special kind of thrill. The days grow long enough that trail runs and short hikes can be squeezed in before and after work, the ground starts to thaw revealing trails that have been obscured by snow and the promise of months of adventures lies ahead. Though it’s still chilly and many trails might still be off-limits, the spring equinox is a great time to wrap up, get outside and greet the sense of optimism that lighter days bring.

The days grow long enough that trail runs and short hikes can be squeezed in before and after work (Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the spring equinox?

The spring equinox, also known as the vernal equinox, marks the conclusion of winter and the arrival of spring, and it is a moment in time when neither of the earth’s poles is tilted towards the sun. The word “equinox” comes from the Latin words “aequi,” which means "equal," and nox, meaning "night." At this time, the sun will illuminate the northern and southern hemispheres equally.

In the northern hemisphere, the spring equinox occurs in March while for those of you in the southern hemisphere, it takes place in September, when we in the north are experiencing our autumnal equinox. At this moment, and for several days before and after the equinox, we experience about 12 hours of daylight and night, and after a long, dark winter that can herald seasonal depression for many, you might be ready to finally embrace the outdoors again.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the spring equinox marks the official first day of spring, even though for many of us, it may have felt like spring for weeks already by the time the equinox arrives if the crocuses and daffodils are blossoming. In contrast, in some places, it could still feel very much like winter.

The spring equinox usually falls between March 19 and 21 in the northern hemisphere, and though we think of it as a day, it is just a moment in time. In 2024, the spring equinox occurs on March 19 in the US at 11:06 p.m. Eastern time and at 3:06 am on March 20 in the UK.

Though not as famous as the summer solstice celebration, the spring equinox gathering at Stonehenge draws people in the thousands to watch the first sunrise of the new season (Image credit: Marianne Purdie)

How do people celebrate the spring equinox?

Ancient people used planetary shifts to mark their progression through the year and the spring equinox has historically been honored with both religious and pagan rituals and festivals centered around fertility, growth, new life, seed planting and increasing daylight as nature begins to provide blossoming flowers and many animals begin birthing season.

Advnture Newsletter All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Though not as famous as the summer solstice celebration, the spring equinox gathering at Stonehenge draws people in the thousands to watch the first sunrise of the new season. A similar, but larger, gathering takes place among the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza in Mexico where the rising sun’s shadows appear like a snake slithering down the ancient steps.

Persian New Year, known as Norwuz, is celebrated on the spring equinox, while easter’s date is always on the Sunday following the first full moon that falls after the equinox. In many Arab countries, Mother’s Day is observed on the spring equinox.

Anything you already do outdoors can be turned into an equinox celebration on the day (Image credit: Getty Images)

How to celebrate the spring equinox outdoors

Because spending time in and with nature is an intrinsic part of celebrating a planetary event like the spring equinox, anything you already do outdoors can be turned into an equinox celebration on the day, from a walk in the park to spring skiing. You can lace up your trail running shoes and pick up the pace, wrap up in a camping blanket and do some meditation outdoors or just go for a walk on the beach with a flask full of hot cocoa.

Whatever you choose, I do recommend leaving your headphones at home and using your time to engage with nature’s sounds as well as the smells, sights and feels you get along the way.

Here are a few of my favorite ways to celebrate the spring equinox outdoors:

1. Sunrise hike

Spring is all about increasing light and many rituals involve watching the first sunrise of the season. For those of us in northern climes, it won’t be long before sunrise feels a bit too early to willingly rise and greet it, but at this time of year, you can reasonably head out for an alpine start. Being outdoors during sunrise can help to align your body’s inner clock with the rhythms of nature and shake off some of the sluggishness of winter that might still be causing you to over sleep.

With springtime conditions, trails can be icy or even snow-covered so it’s a good idea to stick to low-lying trails and bring traction devices to wear over your hiking boots in case you need them. Even if the forecast is for a mild day, bring an extra layer like a fleece jacket as the mornings can be frosty. Try to time your hike so you can have a good view of the east at sunrise.

Planting seeds is a hallmark of spring (Image credit: rbkomar)

2. Gardening

Planting seeds is a hallmark of spring, when warmer temperatures and longer days help ensure the success of whatever you’re planting. Whether you have a vegetable garden or just want to brighten up your apartment with some potted or hanging plants, a little gardening on the equinox is the quintessential way to mark this event.

3. Nature journaling

If you don’t have much of a green thumb, consider planting metaphorical seeds instead of literal ones. Grab your notebook and pen and head out to an inspiring place like a nearby forest, beach or nature preserve to ruminate on what you want to achieve in the months ahead and do some goal-setting. Read our tips on nature journaling for more ideas on how to make this an effective practice.

If you don’t have much of a green thumb, consider planting metaphorical seeds instead of literal ones (Image credit: Plume Creative)

4. Have a bonfire

Fire has traditionally been used to symbolize the patterns of the sun, so if you have an outdoor space with a fire pit, why not invite some friends over for a bonfire? The nights are still cool, so the warmth of the fire will be welcome and you can bring some camping cups and share a drink or even fire up the grill for an outdoor feast.

5. Hit the road

Because many roads were historically closed before the advent of snow plows (and some still are in high elevation areas like Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park), spring has always been a time when travel starts to pick up again. If you have an adventurous spirit, the spring equinox could be a great time to take a day trip, or even just plan some active travel for the coming months.

Spring is one of the best times to engage in some wildlife viewing (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Watch wildlife

Spring is one of the best times to engage in some wildlife viewing, with the birds migrating north and nesting, bears waking up from their slumber, alligators in Florida mating and seals birthing their pups on the beach. Grab your binoculars and head outdoors watch the wild in its natural habitat (but read our wildlife safety tips before you go).