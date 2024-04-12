The Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE will keep you safe without your phone, and it's cheaper than ever at Amazon right now

The Forerunner 945 LTE is the only Garmin sports watch with its own 4G connectivity, and it's just $429.99 at Amazon right now. That's a huge saving of 28% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been, including Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day deals.

The Forerunner 945 is a powerful multi-sports GPS watch that our colleagues on TechRadar say "offers everything a serious runner should need from a wearable and then some". This version, with LTE connectivity, adds phone-free safety and tracking features too, keeping friends and family in the loop even when you don't have your handset with you.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this page for today's best deals on the Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE where you are.

Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE: $599.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Save $170 This version of the powerful Forerunner 945 gives you peace of mind when you leave your phone at home with incident detection and live tracking to let friends and family keep tabs on you. It can also send your location to the Garmin Response Center in an emergency.

In an emergency, the watch can also send a notification to Garmin's Response Center, which will communicate with local emergency services anywhere in the world to help you get the assistance you need.

