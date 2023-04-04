Get 23% off the Garmin InReach Mini satellite communicator at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Garmin InReach Mini for just $269.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of 23% off the list price, and the cheapest we've seen the tiny satellite communicator since Black Friday 2020.

The Garmin InReach Mini could be a real lifesaver in an emergency, letting you send an SOS even in areas with no cellular connectivity. You'll be put through to Garmin's emergency response center, which coordinates with emergency and rescue services around the world to get you the help you need.

The Garmin InReach Mini could be a real lifesaver in an emergency, letting you send an SOS even in areas with no cellular connectivity. You'll be put through to Garmin's emergency response center, which coordinates with emergency and rescue services around the world to get you the help you need.

Garmin inReach Mini: $349.99 $269.99 at Amazon

This is the cheapest we've seen Garmin's tiny satellite communicator in ages. It lets you stay in touch in remote locations, and get help in an emergency even if you're somewhere without cellular connectivity. A smart addition to your hiking or camping gear.

You can also use the Earthmate app together with your inReach Mini to download maps to your phone without Wi-Fi or a mobile signal, send two-way messages to loved ones to update them on your progress, and share your location.

You'll need a Garmin inReach subscription to use the device's communication features. These are available as annual or monthly plans, so you can pick one that suits you and avoid paying for time when you're not adventuring.

