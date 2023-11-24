You're not seeing things, this Patagonia Microdini fleece really is just $38.70 for Black Friday
There's 70% off while stock lasts (but don't worry, there's a backup in case your size sells out)
Feeling chilly? Right now, you can grab a Patagonia Microdini men's fleece jacket for just $38.70 at Steep & Cheap (Backcountry's outlet store). That's an enormous saving of 70% off the list price, and one of the best deals I've seen this Black Friday.
Patagonia makes some of the best fleece jackets you can buy, and the prices usually reflect that. This particular fleece usually retails for over $100, so this is an amazing deal. The offer applies to the Plume Gray colorway, which is a soft blue shade.
At this price, it's not surprising that the most popular sizes are selling fast, but if yours is already out of stock, don't worry - you can find the same fleece for $41.22 at GoingGoingGone, which is almost as good a deal.
Patagonia Men's Microdini Fleece:
$129 $38.70 at Steep & Cheap
Save $90.30 This is the best Patagonia fleece deal I've seen this Black Friday. The Microdini is a soft, light midlayer that'll serve you well alone, or under a jacket. If your size has sold out, you can get the same fleece for $41.22 at GoingGoingGone.
This fleece is made using recycled fibers, reducing use of virgin materials. It's super quick drying and windproof too, with a high collar and elastic binding at the cuffs and hem to keep drafts at bay.
Patagonia itself doesn't do the big sales event, but there are still huge discounts up for grabs. Looking for something different? I'm rounding up all this year's best Patagonia Black Friday deals from around the web in one place.
- Black Friday hiking deals: all the best offers in one place
Advnture Newsletter
All the latest inspiration, tips and guides to help you plan your next Advnture!
Cat is the editor of Advnture, She’s been a journalist for 15 years, and was fitness and wellbeing editor on TechRadar before joining the Advnture team in 2022. She’s a UK Athletics qualified run leader, and in her spare time enjoys nothing more than lacing up her shoes and hitting the roads and trails (the muddier, the better), usually wearing at least two sports watches.
Most Popular
By Julia Clarke
By Dave Golder