"Share your plans and prepare for the possibility of spending the night" – latest backcountry rescue prompts fresh warnings

With so much fresh powder in Colorado's backcountry, it's hard to resist the temptation to get out and look for some nice lines, but a mountain rescue team yesterday issued a reminder not to forget about life-saving preparations in your excitement.

At around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Alpine Rescue Team received a call to assist an injured skier below Torrey’s Peak, a 14er on the Front Range near Denver. Fortunately for the man, a passing skier was able to use Apple's Emergency SOS function to call for help and stayed with him to help keep him warm until rescue crews arrived.

A team of 18 volunteers responded and located the skier in a creek bed where they stabilized his leg then evacuated him in a toboggan. The man wasn't out of the field until 7 p.m., two and a half hours after sunset in the area.

"This is a good reminder to share your plans and prepare for the possibility of spending an unexpected night in the backcountry," warns ART.

Regardless of whether you are skiing, hiking, ice climbing or snowshoeing, it's vital to always leave a detailed plan with someone you trust, outlining your departure and return time as well as your planned route.

Packing for an unplanned night in the backcountry means bringing the following:

In addition, while Apple's SOS function can be a lifesaver, if you're venturing into the wilderness where cell service is spotty, it can be worth investing in a satellite communicator such as a Garmin InReach to signal for help if things go wrong.