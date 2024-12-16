The most dangerous National Park to visit in winter? It's not Glacier, Denali or the Grand Canyon, according to new survey

A new look at 15 years' worth of data reveals this California National Park to be the most dangerous in winter

What is the most dangerous US National Park to visit in winter? Put this question to the average person and they might guess avalanche-prone Glacier, towering, windswept Denali or the treacherous Grand Canyon, which is the most dangerous in summer. However, a new survey reveals that the Grand Canyon is the only one of those three to even make the top 10 most dangerous parks in winter – and has named a quiet California park the most menacing.

According to new findings, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks are the most dangerous National Park sites to visit during the winter. Located east of Fresno, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are two contiguous National Parks that are managed as one unit.

Together, these parks saw 12.19 deaths per 10 million visitors between 2007 and 2023. That's a 315 percent higher rate than the national average of 2.94, according to a review of data on all 432 National Park units by Atlanta personal injury lawyers John Foy and Associates.

Of the 22 deaths recorded over 17 years, falls were the most common cause of death, accounting for nine fatalities, and motor vehicle crashes accounted for a further five. In a single week this May, three people died inside the parks, with two climbers succumbing to winter conditions when climbing Mt. Whitney while a third was later killed by rockfall.

Sequoia & Kings Canyon aren't the only California parks to have made the grim list, with Death Valley, Yosemite and Mojave National Preserve all proving among the most dangerous in the colder months. The following are the top 10 most dangerous National Park sites to visit in winter, each with at least four deaths per 10 million visits:

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, California: 12.19 deaths. Mount Rainier National Park, Washington: 8.55 deaths. Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada: 6.23 deaths. Death Valley National Park, California: 5.87 deaths. Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona: 5.45 deaths Yosemite National Park, California: 5.23 deaths. Mojave National Preserve, California: 4.36 deaths. Cape Hatteras National Seashore, North Carolina: 4.35 deaths. Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, Tennessee: 4.24 deaths. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Michigan: 4.04 deaths.

Safety tips for visiting Sequoia & Kings Canyon in winter

Together, these two parks share many of the same wonders as nearby Yosemite, with the largest living tree on the planet and the tallest mountain in the lower 48, but with less than half the number of visitors.

The presence of Mt Whitney within park boundaries no doubt elevates the parks' danger level. In addition to the three deaths we reported on in May, in October two climbers spent 18 hours dangling on a rope awaiting rescue after making "a series of bad decisions" and last month, two unprepared hikers required rescue after waking in their tent to discover their shoes filled with snow.

In winter, the beautiful landscape is transformed into a haven for cross country skiing and snowshoeing, but park officials warn that the "extreme elevation range" in the parks can mean conditions vary widely, with rain in the foothills becoming heavy snow in the sequoia groves. For this reason, chains may be required to drive into the park and it's important to dress in winter hiking layers and carry traction devices such as crampons or snowshoes.

For winter hiking or snowsports in these parks, pack emergency gear such as an emergency blanket or shelter, firestarter and headlamp, and consider investing in a satellite communicator like a Garmin InReach so that you can communicate your location to mountain rescue from anywhere if you find yourself in difficulty.

Keen to visit some of the country's most splendid National Parks in the off-season? Check out our guide to the best National Parks to visit in winter.