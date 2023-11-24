This Yeti Crossroads backpack is back in stock with 30% off for Black Friday

Amazon has some great deals on Yeti gear for Black Friday, including this 27L Yeti Crossroads backpack for just $161. That's a huge saving of 30% off the list price, and the cheapest it's ever been by miles.

This medium-sized bag sold out earlier this week, and it could easily do so again, so I'd recommend moving fast to grab one while you still can. It has a large main pocket that zips all the way round and opens right out so you can easily get at your jacket or snacks. It also has side pockets for two water bottles, and a suspended internal laptop sleeve.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Yeti Crossroads backpacks where you are. Looking for a Yeti cooler or bottle? I'm rounding up all this year's best Black Friday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.

Yeti Crossroads Backpack 27L: $230 $161 at Amazon

Save $69 A superb price on this uncompromising pack from Yeti. Boasting 700D water and abrasion-resistant TuffSkin Nylon, it’s a robust as they come. It features a spacious and easily accessible main compartment, padded laptop pocket and two Rambler Bottle ready pockets, making it perfect for everyday use.

If you're not in the US, here's a selection of today's best Yeti bag deals near you, with prices update daily: