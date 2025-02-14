Hurry and save $42 on these trail-ready Vasque hiking shoes before the brand shuts and they're gone forever
Iconic outdoor brand Vasque is closing its doors, so retailers are offering huge savings on all its top-rated gear, including the Re:connect Now hiking shoes
After 60 years of making high-quality hiking gear, Vasque is officially closing its doors. The American outdoor brand has been a trustworthy source of tough leather hiking boots over the years, making popular models like the Breeze and St. Elias boots.
Vasque has now stopped production, meaning that once they're gone, they're gone for good.
Before they sell out forever, you can get 24% off the sleek and modern Vasque Re:connect Now hiking shoes, which are now just $127.73 at REI.
This lightweight pair features a wide heel and forefoot design to maximise stability and comfort on the trials. The Xlite rubber outsoles also enhance traction with aggressive multidirectional lugs.
The Re:connect Now hiking shoes are ready to take on the wilderness thanks to their sleek Gore-Tex upper, which blocks rain while remaining breathable.
Designed to look and feel like a comfortable trainer, these shoes are available in the Adriatic Blue, Stormy Fig and Canyon Brown colorways. But hurry, as Vasque won't be making any more!
Vasque Re:connect Now Hiking shoes: $170 $127.73 at REI
Save $42 Although they're designed to look and feel like a comfortable, grippy trainer, the Re:connect Now hiking shoes are well-equipped for the wilderness. They feature aggressive lugs, a waterproof Gore-Tex upper, and a comfortable midsole.
Not in the US? Check out today's best offers on dependable Vasque hiking boots where you are.
- The best hiking boots: keep your feet warm, dry and protected on the trails with our top choices
- The best lightweight hiking boots and shoes: pick up speed on the trails and stay agile on your scrambles
