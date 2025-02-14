Hurry and save $42 on these trail-ready Vasque hiking shoes before the brand shuts and they're gone forever

Hit the trails in the Vasque Re:connect Now hiking shoes

After 60 years of making high-quality hiking gear, Vasque is officially closing its doors. The American outdoor brand has been a trustworthy source of tough leather hiking boots over the years, making popular models like the Breeze and St. Elias boots.

Vasque has now stopped production, meaning that once they're gone, they're gone for good.

Before they sell out forever, you can get 24% off the sleek and modern Vasque Re:connect Now hiking shoes, which are now just $127.73 at REI.

This lightweight pair features a wide heel and forefoot design to maximise stability and comfort on the trials. The Xlite rubber outsoles also enhance traction with aggressive multidirectional lugs.

The Re:connect Now hiking shoes are ready to take on the wilderness thanks to their sleek Gore-Tex upper, which blocks rain while remaining breathable.

Designed to look and feel like a comfortable trainer, these shoes are available in the Adriatic Blue, Stormy Fig and Canyon Brown colorways. But hurry, as Vasque won't be making any more!

