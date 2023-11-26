Hurry, the Yeti Gear Garage closes its doors today

The Yeti Gear Garage is about to close for another year, so today is your last chance to grab coolers, bottles and cups in a new or limited-edition colorway. There has been one new product drop per day during the week-long event, and yesterday a whole set of gear in vibrant Reef Blue.

The collection includes the Tundra Haul wheeled cooler, Tundra 45 hard cooler, Rambler Half Gallon Water Jug, and Rambler 46oz Water Bottle. The most popular products could sell out today, and stock is limited.

It's a great time to pick up a new cooler or mug, because Yeti is currently giving away two 750ml Yeti Yonder water bottles when you spend $200 in the online store. You can choose your own colors, and the deal will continue until stock runs out.

Yeti is offering two free Yonder 750ml water bottles in colors of your choice when you spent $200 in its online store. Each of these bottles is worth $25, so that's a great Black Friday deal. The offer ends when stock runs out.

Looking for something else? I'm rounding up all this week's best Cyber Monday Yeti deals, so stick with Advnture to make sure you don't miss out.