This Yeti cooler is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon today

Right now, you can pick up the Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler for just £249 at Amazon in the UK. That's a return to its lowest ever price, and the cheapest it's been in over 30 days. The deal applies to both the Harvest Red and Aquifer Blue colorways.

It's a pretty modest saving, but Yeti coolers so rarely go on sale, it's well worth checking out if you're looking for a seriously tough cool box that will give you years of service on camping and fishing adventures. The Tundra 35 is compact enough for you to carry by yourself, but incredibly tough and with enough space to keep food and drinks for the whole family perfectly chilled.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for the best deals on the Yeti Tundra 35 near you. We'll also be rounding up all the best Yeti deals in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event this October, so stick with Advnture to make sure you get the best prices.

Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler: £257.05 £249 at Amazon

Save £8.05 This is the cheapest we've ever seen this king-sized cool box, which is designed for you to haul by yourself, but can hold up to 24 cans plus ice. The discount applies to the harvest red and aquifer blue versions.

Yeti coolers are the gold standard for a reason, and whichever one you opt for, you'll find it's virtually indestructible, and easy and comfortable to carry.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best deals on the Yeti Tundra 35 cooler near you, with prices updated daily: