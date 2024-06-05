Amazon is holding a secret sale on Garmin tech right now – here are the best deals

Right now, Amazon is offering deep discounts on a wide range of Garmin tech, including some limited time offers that beat anything we saw during Black Friday. For example, the powerful Garmin Edge 1040 cycle computer is now down to just $499 – a saving of $599 and the cheapest it's ever been.

For adventures on the water, there's $200 off the Garmin Quatix 7 Pro watch, with a bright AMOLED display, built-in flashlight, Garmin's latest heart rate sensor for more accurate fitness tracking, and a wealth of marine apps and tools. It even connects to Garmin chartplotters and other devices to feed data directly to your wrist.

We've rounded up a selection of the best deals for you below

Garmin Edge 1040: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This is the first big discount we've seen on this top-end Garmin bike computer, which provides super accurate navigation, adaptive training advice, ClimbPro, dynamic performance monitoring, and real-time stamina insights – all with great battery life and a responsive touchscreen.

Garmin Quatix 7 Pro: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $200 This is the cheapest we've ever seen Garmin's premium marine watch. Like the Garmin Epix Pro, it has a bright AMOLED display, built in flashlight (ideal as a backup in poor visibility conditions) and new heart rate monitor, but it also streams data from Garmin chartplotters, gives alerts for tide changes and anchor drag, and includes dedicated apps for sailing expeditions, surfing, wakeboarding, and more.

Garmin inReach Mini 2 Marine Bundle: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $100 This package includes both the tiny inReach Mini 2 satellite communicator, which lets you stay in touch and call for help even when there's no cellular connectivity, and a screw-down mount and power cable to keep it securely on your boat's helm. This is the cheapest the set has ever been at Amazon.

Garmin Dash Cam Live: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $50 Another record low price in Amazon's sneaky secret Garmin sale. The Dash Cam Live uses LTE connectivity to let you see a live view and share footage from your phone anywhere, any time. It also includes theft alerts, location tracking, and parking guard, which notifies you if your car is involved in an incident while parked.

