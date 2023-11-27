I've taken this Osprey backpack hiking all around the world – and it's going cheap for Cyber Monday

Right now, you can pick up the Osprey Hikelite 26 backpack for just £58.65 at Amazon. That's a huge saving of 29% off the regular price, and one of the best deals I've seen this Cyber Monday.

You see, this is the backpack I use myself. In fact, it's sitting under my desk right now, and it's seen me through hiking and camping trips around the world. It's been with me around Europe, the US and China, and it's still going strong.

It's the perfect size for a daypack, tough enough to withstand all kinds of abuse, and so thoughtfully designed. What first caught my interest was the mesh panel that keeps the body of the pack away from your back and stops things getting sweaty. The integrated hydration bladder pouch is a great touch, and there are roomy elasticated pockets on both sides for your water bottle and snacks, or you can strap in a folding camping stool or collapsible trekking poles.

The Osprey Hikelite 26 is seriously tough as well. Mine has dealt with all kinds of abuse over the years (including being forced into a washing machine, which I wouldn't recommend).

