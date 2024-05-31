It's payday, and the mighty Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is down to its lowest price ever

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is one of the most powerful sports watches you can buy, and right now it's down to just £585 at Amazon. That's a saving of £160.99 off the list price, and the cheapest this version of the Fenix has ever been.

This deal applies to the Fenix 7S Pro, which has all the same features as the larger versions of the watch (including Garmin's latest heart rate sensor package and a built-in LED flashlight), but in a smaller case. It's compact enough not to snag on clothing, and light enough not to weigh you down during runs.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best offers on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro where you are. You might also be interested in our guide to the best cheap GPS watches, which includes lots of models from big brands like Garmin at affordable prices.

Garmin Fenix 7S Pro Solar: £749.99 £585 at Amazon

Save £164.99 This is the best deal we've ever seen on the smallest version of this powerful GPS watch, which packs Garmin's latest biometric sensors, advanced training and recovery tools, and a built-in flashlight.

When we reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro, our reviewer said that it "takes an already great GPS watch and gives it a little extra polish", giving it a score of four and a half stars out of five. She was particularly impressed by its battery life (it comes with solar charging as standard), GPS accuracy, and the granularity of data gathered by its new biometric sensor package.

It's one of Garmin's best watches to date, and at this price it's even easier to recommend. If you're not in the UK, here are today's best deals on the Garmin Fenix 7S Pro where you are: