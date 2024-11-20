How do you know it's nearly Black Friday? When the mighty Garmin Fenix 7X Pro drops to its lowest price ever on Amazon – save $350 now

Black Friday is almost upon us, and that means some brilliant deals rolling in on the best GPS watches. Right now, you can pick up the extra large, extra powerful Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar for just $649.99 on Amazon. That's a massive savings of $350 off this watch and the cheapest it's ever been.

The Fenix 7X Pro is one of the largest versions of this multi-sport watch, with a 51mm case and a jumbo-sized battery which means that you can use it for much longer without charging it than its smaller counterparts. The scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens uses the sun’s energy for weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, delivering up to 28 days without solar charging enabled.

The larger size also means a larger display, which is much better for navigation using maps while you're on the go. A built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes gives you greater awareness while you train at night and provides convenient illumination when you need it

We're keeping you up-to-date on all the best Black Friday Garmin deals this year and you can already find deep discounts on popular models like the Enduro, Forerunner and Epix.

If you're not in the US, scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on watches in the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro series near you.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar: $999.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $350 This king-sized sports watch has everything you need to take your running to the next level, plus extra long battery life. This is the lowest price we've seen on this watch and the deal ends on September 7 so hurry.

The new hill score feature measures your running endurance during ascents and gauges your progress over time, while the endurance score feature combines training data from all your athletic pursuits to help you better understand how training impacts your overall endurance

