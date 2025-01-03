Hurry! Fjallraven's awesome Keb Agile hiking pants are a rare 25% off at REI right now, and they're selling fast
The Scandi brand's popular hiking pants are redesigned with movement in mind
It's not often you seen a great deal on Fjallraven kit, and rarer still for it to be on their awesome line of Keb hiking pants, but right now, you can snag a pair of the Fjallraven Men's Keb Agile Trousers for just $144.93 at REI. That's a healthy savings of $50 off the regular list price for these hiking pants, which are designed for all-round trekking from spring to fall.
We've hiked in the Fjallraven Keb Curved and the Keb Agile Winter and the design is one of our favorites for mountain adventures. The Keb Agile is designed to let you move freely, with durable double-woven stretch fabric that's reinforced at the pockets, knees and bottoms of legs and protects your legs from rough terrain.
Made from partly recycled polyamide and elastane, these pants dry quickly if you meet with foul weather and have thigh vents for when things heat up. These pants make a great choice for those who want to move fast and light in comfortable gear that can stand up to tough conditions.
This deal applies to men's sizing and most sizes are still available in the Indigo Blue/Dark Navy colorway, however most of the other size/color combinations have already sold out, so we recommend you pounce to get that perfect fit.
Not in the US? Seeking women's sizing? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Fjallraven Keb hiking pants where you are.
These pants get an averga of 4.2 stars among hikers, who rate their versatility, durability and comfort.
