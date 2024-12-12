Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the climber in your life? Check out this roomy Patagonia backpack, now over $100 off

With the holidays fast approaching, if you're stuck for ideas on what to get your mountain-loving loved ones, we've got some good news.

Patagonia's Ascensionist backpack has had its price slashed, but don't sleep on this one as we think it'll be a popular deal.

Boasting 35L of capacity, the Ascensionist backpack is large enough to get your gear into the mountains, but small enough to climb with, and it's now available for just $72.73, way down from its list price of $189.

In addition to its great price, the Ascensionist is a tough and reliable option for backcountry travel, made from sturdy 420-denier recycled ripstop nylon materials.

Packed with smart, comforting technology, this backpack uses dual spindrift closure to expand or collapse depending on the load. This uber-smart feature supports your back by effectively distributing weight.

Suited to hikers and climbers alike, the Ascensionist backpack is ready and waiting for extreme expeditions, with an adjustable ice axe carry compartment to store alpine equipment.

Although this Patagonia pack is currently available in both Small and Large sizes, it's selling fast, so make sure to snag yours before inventory runs out.

