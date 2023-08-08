My favorite inov-8 running socks are just $7 for two pairs right now

Right now, you can pick up two pairs of inov-8 Speed Socks for just $7 in the clearance sale. That's a huge 71% off the list price, and an absolute steal for two pairs of top quality running socks.

I've been wearing the Speed Socks for ages, and they're easily my favorite mid-height socks for roads and trails. I've never experienced any rubbing, they stay put when lesser socks might roll or ruck, and they wash like a dream. My colleague Pat Kinsella is a fan too, and praised their versatility in his review of the high version.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the inov-8 Speed Socks where you are. You might also be interested in our full guide to the best trail running socks.

inov-8 Speed Socks Twin Pack: $24 $7 at inov-8

Save $17 Get two pairs of these super versatile running socks in either black or white with this great clearance deal at inov-8. At this price some sizes are likely to sell out quickly, so move fast to grab a pack.

Pat's biggest criticism of the inov-8 Speed Socks is that they have quite a synthetic feel. They're certainly not as soft as socks made with bamboo or merino wool, but in my experience they dry much faster than natural fibers and absolutely refuse to wear out. I'm not even sure how long I've had mine. They just keep going.

At this price the most popular sizes are likely to sell out fast, so don't hang around if you want to grab a pack. The deal applies to both white and black colorways.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best inov-8 Speed Sock deals where you are: