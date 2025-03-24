New season, new adventures: here’s how I update my hiking kit for spring

After a long, dark winter, spring’s warmer weather and longer days kindle a new motivation to get out in the hills and mountains for a hike. I do hike through the winter but this is much more weather dependent and frequently I find myself on lower-level trails and smaller hills.

Come springtime, I start planning longer adventures to more remote places and usually with plenty of higher summits. I live in Scotland, though, where the tallest mountain Ben Nevis – also the UK’s highest peak – is 1,345 metres, so higher altitude for me might not be the same for people living in other countries.

Even so, my updated kit list for spring hiking will apply to many people worldwide and especially in places like the Pacific Northwest or the east coast of America, where the spring season usually means variable weather.

As the spring arrives, I will be hoping for more sunshine and daylight and warmer temperatures. However, this season can also serve up more than its fair share of rain and chill. Some mornings will still be frosty and cold. The evenings might well be cool, too. Snow is not unheard of in Scotland in spring and especially in the mountains.

I often use the mantra “be prepared” for a spring season hike. This means you can’t pare down your clothing and gear to the summer minimum, rather you need to be prepared for all the seasons.

The best approach to spring hiking is to check the weather forecast before you set off – and choose your kit accordingly.

The weather will also affect the trails and paths, especially where they are more exposed on hills and at higher altitude in the mountains. The ground could be wet, muddy, boggy and even a little icy. The right choice of hiking footwear will be vital for an enjoyable and safe hike.

Here are my tips for clothing and kit for spring hiking.

Essential kit for spring hiking

Hiking is used to describe many different types of outings, from local trails, to forest walks, to routes on hills and mountains. It’s the more remote and higher altitude hikes that I am drawn to as spring arrives. I like to get away from the crowds and explore new locations across Scotland.

This article will focus on what I’d wear if I was heading off for bigger and longer hiking adventures.

Waterproof hiking jacket: I swap my heavier weight winter hiking waterproof jacket for a lighter weight jacket that is packable but still provides good protection from the rain.

Hiking pants or tights: I prefer to wear tights for comfort, although pants are also a great option. Unless it’s a very warm spring day, the chances are you you’ll still need full leg coverage. If it is hot, I choose to wear a skort for comfort and freedom of movement.

Waterproof over-pants: Wet hiking pants are no joy, so a pair of waterproof over-pants will be a useful for spring hikes if the rain comes on.

Base layers: Base layers are essential items in a hiker’s kit cupboard and especially in a season of unpredictable weather conditions. You can adapt your layering to suit the day’s forecast, starting with more layers and peeling them off as you warm up.

Puffer jacket: Whether you wear the jacket, or pop it on when you stop for a bite to eat, an insulated jacket will provide essential warmth for spring hiking.

Hiking footwear: Choose lightweight hiking boots or hiking shoes, depending the weather forecast.

Hiking socks: Comfort is premium when hiking longer distances, so pick hiking socks that are moisture wicking.

Hiking gaiters: Keep out the wet and protect your feet from trail vegetation with a pair of boot gaiters.

Gloves: Spring can bring cool weather and I have Raynaud’s Syndrome, so I always pack a couple of pairs of different gloves.

Hiking pack: You can hike with a smaller volume pack compared to winter but you’ll still need to fit in a variety of kit depending on the weather forecast.

Sun lotion and sunglasses: We will all be hoping that springtime brings plenty of sunshine, which mean hikers will require protection for their skin and eyes from the sun’s glare. Even if it’s not a hot and sunny day, the light can still be bright in spring.

Spring headwear: Again, it depends on the weather but having a choice of sunhat or a warmer beanie will be important for spring hiking.

Safety kit: I take a map and compass, my cell phone with a route downloaded on to a map app, personal locator beacon, emergency bivy sack, small first aid kit, food and water as basic essentials.

Below I'll explain what to look out for when buying kit for spring hiking:

Waterproof hiking jacket

Lightweight and packable means you can stash it in your pack – or wear it

Breathable and waterproof

DWR treatment is useful for damp air and light rain

Fiona wears the Berghaus Vorlich Gore-Tex waterproof jacket for spring hikes (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Spring brings fickle weather and rain is likely so a waterproof jacket is an essential item for hiking. Even if it is fair weather at lower altitude, by the time you have hiked uphill, you may end up in the clouds or facing wind and rain.

In spring, I choose a good quality and reliable waterproof hiking jacket, usually made of Gore-Tex, or similar, that is lightweight but waterproof and breathable.

My go-to for spring hiking is the Berghaus Vorlich Gore-Tex waterproof jacket, while I also rate the Arc'teryx Beta Lightweight jacket.

I like a few features, but do not need the heavier weight fabric of a winter waterproof jacket. So, I look for a hood with a stiff brim and good adjustability, which means that if it's rain and windy it will protect my face.

Pockets are not essential but if the jacket does come with pockets I like them to sit above or below my backpack’s waist belt.

Adjustable sleeve cuffs and hem, pit zips and a two-way front zip make good sense for adapting to different temperatures. For example, I will open the pit zips if I am hiking briskly uphill and need some ventilation.

If the jacket can pack easily packed into my backpack then that is a bonus because when it’s dry, or sunny, weather I will remove the jacket and wear only base layers.

Hiking pants or tights

Choose comfort and stretch, whether pants or tights

Gender-specific designs for a better fit

Fabric to suit the elements

DWR treatment

Hiking tights combined with gaiters works well in the Scottish mountains (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

I usually prefer to wear running tights or leggings, the same type as I wear for winter trail running, when hiking in spring. I like that the stretchy fabric moves with me, rather than against me.

If it’s going to be a chilly I’ll choose fleece-lined tights, while for warmer days, I go for a thinner fabric. I like the tights to be supportive but not too tight and if they have side pockets, such a with Flanci tights or Saucony Fortify tights, then that is a bonus. I keep my phone in a side pocket where it is securely held and also offers easy access for checking my route and taking photos.

Another option is hiking pants but they need to be the right fit. Ideally the fabric should be lightweight and have an element of stretch. There is nothing more annoying than pants that limit your movement when hiking, especially when going uphill.

It is usually better to choose a gender-specific design because the pants will usually offer better freedom of movement. I like features such as a belt to allow for adjustment at the waist, articulated design at the knees or some stretchy fabric for easier movement and a DWR (Durable Waterproof Repellent) treatment helps to keep the wet out in light rain or drizzle.

Waterproof over-pants

Waterproof and breathable fabric

Easy to pull on over footwear

Easily packable

Spring-time in Scotland can bring snow, so Fiona wears waterproof over-pants (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

If it starts to rain, a pair of waterproof rain pants can make a big difference to comfort when hiking, although it depends on what I am wearing. I find that if I wear stretchy leggings or tights, I can cope with a bit of damp on my legs. If my pants are made of less stretchy fabrics, then the wet will cause the fabric to stick to my legs so I’ll then add a pair of rain pants, such as Berghaus Deluge 2.0.

Important features for spring hiking include lightweight, waterproof and breathable fabric because if it’s warm and wet, you’ll end up sweaty in a heavier pair of over-pants.

I don’t want the hassle of taking off my boots or hiking shoes, so I want overpants with side zips to allow me to get them on really easily.

When I am not wearing the over-pants I will stash them in my pack, which means I look for products that are easily packable.

Base layers

Layering for adaptability on changeable weather days

Merino is a great choice, but synthetic fabrics better suit my sensitive skin

Spring hiking with a pack full of layers, just in case (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

There are so many hiking base layers to choose from that personal choice will dictate what you wear and pack. I tend to feel quite cold at the start of a hike and then quickly warm up on the uphills. When I switch to hiking downhill, or I am at higher altitude, I like to have a spare base layer or two to add.

Merino or natural wools are ideal for changeable temperatures because the fibers help to keep you warm when it is cold and they allow for good moisture wicking, such as when you are sweating, when it is warm. Merino does not tend to get too whiffy with sweat, either.

Sadly, I have very sensitive skin and I can’t cope with merino as a base layer unless I wear a synthetic base underneath. I prefer to start with a quick-drying synthetic fabric tee and then add a merino layer – something like a Smartwool Women’s Classic All-Season Merino Base Layer Long Sleeve.

If it’s a cold start to a spring hiking day, I will add a softshell jacket, perhaps something like the Salomon Bonatti Trail jacket taken from my running clothes wardrobe.

Wearing different layers allows for versatility so I can manage my temperature when hiking and it also means I can adapt to changeable spring weather, such as when the wind picks up.

Puffer jacket

Warming extra layer

Down or synthetic – but make sure it can cope with moisture

Larger fit for adding over my other clothing

Packable

Fiona in a Harrier Lomond insulated jacket (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

I always pack a puffer jacket for spring hikes. I usually reserve it in my pack for popping over all my other clothing when I stop for a bite to eat. It can also be handy if the weather suddenly changes for the worse, and in this case I will wear it under my waterproof jacket.

If the worst happens and I have an accident, I know I have this warming jacket to put on while I await a rescue.

I have a couple of jackets that I choose to take with me – one is synthetic fill and the other is down fill. First, I really like the Harrier Lomond jacket with synthetic insulation that is warm like down. Meanwhile, the Helly Hansen Odin Everdown hooded jacket has a superb warmth-to-weight and is filled with Thindown – billed as the “first real down fabric”.

Whether you wear the jacket as you hike or pop it on when you stop for a bite to eat, an insulated jacket will provide essential warmth for spring hiking.

Spring weather means lighter weight boots

Traction to suit the terrain

Waterproof is still a good idea

Gaiters and summer hiking boots make a great combination on wetter spring days (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

One of the greatest joys of spring hiking is changing to lighter weight hiking boots or shoes. I usually ditch my winter boots, which tend to be heavier and more robust in less favourable conditions, such as snow and ice, and opt for my summer hiking boots.

While there is still a chance of ice underfoot, mostly I will be looking forward to drier terrain and hopefully less mud. If there has been a period of wet weather, I will pick hiking boots with more aggressive lugs, such as inov Roclite Pro G 400 hiking boots, and also with a waterproof lining.

After a period of dry weather, I am more likely to switch to hiking shoes, or take something from my trail running shoe collection. I still like good grip in the Scottish hills and mountains, but I don’t always need the ankle cuff. Current favorites are the inov8 TrailTalons.

Hiking socks

Comfort and good fit

Moisture wicking

Durable

Darn Tough Quarter Midweight Hiking Sock (Image credit: Pat Kinsella)

When hiking long distances, especially if your feet get hot, it’s a good idea to wear hiking socks that allow your feet to breath and and sweat to escape. Natural fibers, such as merino wool, or a merino wool mix, are the best bet.

I also like a bit of cushioning, although not too much so the sock becomes overly bulky. Cushioning at the heels and toes is my preference. I like mid-weight socks such as Darn Tough Quarter Midweight Hiking Sock.

Hiking gaiters

Extra protection in wet weather

Choose lighter weight versions for preventing debris in footwear

I am a big fan of gaiters, espicially for hiking. If it’s going to be a wet day or you know you will be hiking through a lot of vegetation, gaiters help to protect your footwear and feet.

My top choice is Rab’s Muztag Gore-Tex gaiters. They are quite pricey but they have proved to be very durable over many years of hiking. Another option is the lightweight Black Diamond Cirque gaiters.

Gloves

Take two pairs so you’re prepared for different conditions

Waterproof over glove is a great idea

Warmth when wet

(Image credit: Dynafit)

I have Raynaud’s Syndrome, which means I need to take care of my hand warmth year-round. While I might ditch my winter down mitts, I will still take two pairs of gloves with me for spring hiking.

The first pair of gloves will be lightweight and windproof and I am most likely to take these from my trail running gloves collection. I’ve a few favorites, including Dynafit Upcycled gloves and inov-8 Train Elite gloves.

Then, I’ll pack something a bit more insulated, such as my three-fingered Montane gloves or SealSkinz Barwick Waterproof Extreme Cold Weather Cycle Split Finger Gloves (borrowed from my cycling wardrobe), plus waterproof over mitts. Waterproof over-mitts, like Decathlon’s Forclaz MT500 gloves, help to keep the windchill and rain off your lightweight gloves, and I think they are very useful. They also pack into a tiny space in my pack.

Hiking pack

Comfortable for longer hikes

Smaller volume compared to winter pack

Waterproof or waterproof cover

Fiona likes her Lowe Alpine Women’s AirZone Ultra ND26L Hiking Pack for spring and summer hiking (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

While spring hiking still requires enough kit to keep you warm dry and safe, the chances are you can ditch some of the items you carry for winter hiking. This means you can carry a smaller volume hiking backpack, somewhere between 20 and 35 liters, I’d say.

I’ve been enjoying the Berghaus Remote Hike 23 pack – similar to the 35-liter verison – recently, but I also have the Lowe Alpine Women’s AirZone Ultra ND26L hiking pack, which I really like. The female-specific design is great because it fits my narrower frame.

I will take a waterproof cover for my daypack, or make sure all my kit is packed in dry bags inside the backpack because you never know when spring will throw some rain on the hills and mountains.

Useful features for hiking packs include a place to put a hydration bladder, large waistbelt pockets for easy access to bits and pieces such as mobile phone, compass and snacks. It’s also useful to have a secure zipped pocket for items such as car keys.

Sun lotion and sunglasses

Sunglasses – ideally sports-style – should fit well with ample eye protection

Sun lotion should be SPF30 or higher

Sweat resistant sun lotion

Fiona wears wrap-around prescription sunglasses (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

We always hope that spring will bring some warmer and sunnier weather and while that is a joy, it also means you need to protect your eye and skin health.

I usually wear prescription sunglasses but if I am using contact lenses, I will make sure my hiking sunglasses are lightweight with wraparound lenses. Comfort and protection are equally important. SunGod Tempests are a great choice, with our review describing them as “brilliant clarity, featherlight and good coverage”.

As spring arrives, it’s worth reminding yourself how to choose sunscreen, but top of my list is lotion that easily soaks into my skin and also resists sweat and damp.

Spring headwear

Sunhat or visor to protect your face from the sun’s rays

Beanie hat for warmth in the wind and at higher altitude

I know I keep saying this, but because spring weather can be very changeable, hikers need to be adaptable. Taking a couple of hat choices with you – or wearing one and having another in your pack to swap to – will ensure you are prepared for cold weather and sunshine.

There are many different hiking hats and beanies to choose from and I like something simple such as the Páramo Beanie.

Safety kit

Navigation devices

Emergency items in case the worst happens

Hikers going off the beaten track should be able to use a map and compass for safety (Image credit: Fiona Outdoors)

Safety is an important factor for hikers whatever the season. You’ll need to be able to navigate, especially if the weather turns cloudy or misty. Many people these days rely on a map app for navigation and this is fine but if your phone fails, or you can’t see where you are going due to poor visibility, then you will need a map and compass. It’s important you also know how to use the map and how to use a compass.

Other items to pack include products that will potentially save your life if you end up having an accident. A Personal Locator Beacon, or another similar device, will enable you to send a message to emergency services if your phone can’t. You will also want a way to sat warm and dry so an emergency bivy sack or shelter is vital.

Wearing brighter colors is another one of my tips for hikers.

It’s a good idea to carry a small first aid kit for hiking and you should also have enough food and water to sustain you for your adventure.