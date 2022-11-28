There's a huge 33% off Fossil's brand new Google Wear OS smartwatch right now

For Cyber Monday, you can pick up the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition for just $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a saving of $100 on this newly launched Google Wear OS smartwatch, and one of the most exciting fitness tech deals we've seen this year.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition arrived in mid-October, hot on the heels of the Google Pixel Watch. It uses the same operating system, giving wearers access to the same array of apps from Google and third parties via the Google Play Store, but unlike the Pixel Watch, Fossil's new timepiece is compatible with both Android devices and iPhones.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best deals on the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition near you.

This stylish smartwatch only landed last month, so it's amazing to see $100 knocked off the price already. It runs Google Wear OS, giving you access to a huge range of apps from Google and third parties, and a solid suite of fitness tracking tools.

As the name suggests, the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition also packs in a wide array of health and fitness tracking tools, including heart rate and SpO2 monitors, and estimated VO2 Max tracking. It has a solid selection of workout modes, and can start tracking several different activities automatically with no input from you (very handy if you occasionally forget to log a training session).

The watch also tracks sleep and rest, letting you see how well you're recovering from your daily exertions, and helping you balance work and downtime.

