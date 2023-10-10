Grab the super tough Amazfit T-Rex Pro for under $100 on Amazon Prime Day

Right now, you can pick up the Amazfit T-Rex Pro sports watch for just $92.99 at Amazon. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this super tough device, even on Black Friday, and fantastic value considering how much you're getting, including a bright AMOLED display, up to 18-day battery life, and advanced workout tracking.

Amazfit makes some of the best cheap GPS watches around, and they're even better value in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. The awesome Amazfit T-Rex 2 is down to $169.99, while the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is $339.99. Both are packed with features you'd expect to find in a much more expensive watch, like multi-band GPS. The T-Rex 2 is a particular favorite of mine, and you can read more about why in my full review.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro: $109.99 $92.99 at Amazon

Save $17 An entry-level GPS sports watch that gives you a whole lot of bang for your buck. It's such great value anyway, it's rare to see it discounted, so this is a particularly great Amazon Prime Day deal.

Amazfit T-Rex 2: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The T-Rex 2 is a truly fantastic sports watch, with a sharp OLED display, multi-band GPS, and frankly crazy battery life of up to 45 days. It's one of my all-time favorites, and a no-brainer for just under $170.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Save $60 The T-Rex Ultra is a king-sized GPS watch, now with a princely price tag. It's built like a tank, making it great for hiking, trail running and climbing, its battery life is super, and its GPS is amazingly accurate. Take a look at my full review for more details.

I always wondered how Amazfit manages to keep its prices so low compared to its rivals, and a spokesperson explained to me a couple of years ago that it's because the company makes so many of its components in-house rather than having to buy them in from third-party suppliers. You certainly get a huge amount for your money, and with these Prime Big Deal Days offers, the T-Rex series are better value than ever.

