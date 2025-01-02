The Adidas Terrex AX4 is hiking shoe that can handle most challenges, and it's a massive 53% off at Amazon right now

We liked how this robust shoe handled the trails, but remained inconspicuous around town

Great holiday savings are trickling through to the new year, and it's good news for hikers. Right now, you can pick up the comfortable and practical Adidas Terrex AX4 Gore-Tex hiking shoes for just $70 on Amazon. That's a giant savings of 53% off the regular list price for these hiking shoes, which we gave four stars in our field tests.

If you’re looking for a year-round hiking shoe that can handle most challenges and still look inconspicuous in a pub or on the street, these shoes are a good option.

This is a shoe that’s equipped for exploring all kinds of terrain. The synthetic mesh upper is backed up with a breathable and waterproof Gore-Tex lining, and reinforced with a comprehensive protective rand that goes right around the foot, rising in areas most at risk.

For sloppy trails, the Continental outsole has 4mm lugs with directional chevrons that supply good grip and are nicely spaced out to avoid picking up too much mud.

This deal applies to men's sizing in the Grey Solar Red and Focus Olive/Core Black colorways and there are lots of sizes remaining, but we recommend you pounce to get that perfect fit.

Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on the Adidas Terrex AX4 Gore-Tex hiking shoes where you are.

Adidas Terrex AX4 Gore-Tex men's hiking shoes: $150 $70 at Amazon

Save $80 Sturdy and waterproof, Adidas Terrex AX4 Gore-Tex trail hiking shoes have a sleek, sporty look but decent capability.

The lacing system is quite basic, and perhaps a tad short for tackling really muddy conditions, but the tongue is well integrated, so grit, water and stones are kept out pretty effectively.

If you're not in the US, here are today's best offers on the Adidas Terrex AX4 Gore-Tex hiking shoes near you: