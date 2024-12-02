You can't buy this "frustration-free" multi-tool on Leatherman's website anymore – but at Amazon, it's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday
This industry-first magnetic locking system allows smooth, quick access, so you can work with speed and confidence, and it's 30% off for Cyber Monday
Black Friday already brought us one sensational Leatherman deal, but now Cyber Monday has arrived and with it comes another multi-tool from the legendary Oregon company at a great price. Right now, you can pick up the Leatherman Free K2 multi-tool for just $62.96 at Amazon. That's a sizzling 30% off the regular list price for this tool, which Leatherman customers give an average 4.5 star rating.
With a 3.3-inch blade and seven additional tools, including a pry tool and Phillips screwdriver, the entry-level K2 provides plenty of services for "frustration-free" operation. Campers love how strong and user-friendly it is, while Leatherman notes that the industry-first magnetic locking system allows smooth, quick access, so you can work with speed and confidence for years.
Each tool is housed on the outside of an ergonomically refined aluminum body for easy access, so you’re never left fumbling in a pinch. You can't buy the Free K2 multi-tool on Leatherman's website anymore, but Amazon still has stocks in Gray, Navy, Evergreen and Silver colorways.
Cyber Monday will be over before you know it, so don't snooze on this deal, which makes an excellent Christmas gift for anyone outdoorsy in your life. We're keeping you updated on all the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday camping deals if you're searching for multi-tools, sleepings bags, tents and more.
Not in the US? Scroll down to the bottom of this article for today's best deals on Leatherman multi-tools where you are.
Save $27 An ideal pick for anyone new to multi-tools, the Free K2 is a folding pocketknife with extra capabilities; Includes a pry tool, bottle opener, screwdrivers and package opener.
Every feature (except the plier head) locks into place, so you can use the tools safely and effectively.
Not in the US? Here are today's best deals on Leatherman multi-tools where you are:
