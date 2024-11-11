Are you a "serial returner" of outdoor gear? REI is cracking down on returns as busy holiday shopping period looms

The outdoor brand has informed some members they will no longer be allowed to return or exchange items

Outdoor gear is expensive and you want to get it right when you invest in that new tent, sleeping bag or pair of hiking boots. That's why so many outdoor brands have generous exchange policies. Pay just $30 for a lifetime membership at REI for example and you can return almost any item within a year of purchase for a refund or replacement. The Washington-based brand, however, has started rolling back that offer after discovering some customers have committed what it calls "past abuse" of the policy.

In an October 30 email published by Denver's 9News, REI informs customer Lindsay Powell that she will no longer be allowed to exchange or return items at the store as of November 6, despite being a member. The article reports that Powell is one of "a very small subset of members" totaling less than 0.02% of the brand's 24 million subscribers "who demonstrated a clear abuse" of the company's return policy.

"When we reviewed your account, we found that the number and frequency of returns you have made far exceeds what we typically see from members. While we stand behind the gear we sell and recognize we don't always get it right, we noticed that this was an established pattern rather an isolated event," writes the brand.

Shopping in-store could help you avoid being flagged as a "serial returner" (Image credit: Bloomberg / Contributor)

In the article, Powell says that since 2014, she has returned about $3,100 worth of merchandise out of nearly $11,000 spent at the outlet, or more than 30 percent of her total purchases. This, she explains, is largely due to her having unusually small feet which makes it hard to find the right fit.

REI's return policy covers most items, with the exception of dirty gear, damaged caused by ordinary wear-and-tear, ReSupply products and final sale items. Products including activity monitors, GPS watches, bike trainers, emergency-communication devices and cameras have a shorter 90-day return period. However, there is no official limit provided on REI's website as to how much or how frequently a customer can make returns or exchanges or what constitutes abuse. The company has declined to elaborate on its decision-making process in this case.

REI isn't the only major retailer to tighten the screws on returns and exchanges ahead of the busy festive shopping period. In September, Target updated its return policy to deny customers "suspected of fraud or abuse" while Amazon added processing fees in June for customers with high return rates.

If you're shopping for outdoor gear and want to avoid being flagged as a "serial returner," shopping in-store where you can try on clothes and shoes and talk to knowledgeable staff may be better than browsing online. We also have several useful guides such as how to fit hiking boots, how to choose a tent and how to choose a sleeping bag to help you shop thoughtfully for those higher-priced items.