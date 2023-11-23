Black Friday just started at The North Face, with 40% off winter gear
Deals are live now, and end Sunday
Good news – The North Face launched its Black Friday sale today, with huge savings on everything from hats to tents for shoppers in the US. There are some particularly good deals on winter gear, including down jackets
If you're in the UK the deals are slightly different, but no less tempting, with 30% off orders over £175. That means the maximum discount isn't as big, but you can take your pick from everything on sale.
Can't see what you want? We're rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on TNF gear from around the web, including all the big outdoor retailers, so stick with Advnture and you're bound to find exactly the deal you're looking for.
The North Face deals
I've rounded up a selection of the best deals in this year's Black Friday sale at The North Face. Every product here is something we've tested and recommended ourselves, so you can be confident it won't let you down outdoors.
The North Face Cat's Meow Sleeping Bag:
$169 $118 at The North Face
Save $51 Our camping expert Craig tested this snug sleeping bag in September, and praised its comfort, high quality construction, and reliable water resistance. His only real criticism was the price, and with $51 off for Black Friday, that's no longer an issue.
The North Face Trail Lite 2 Tent:
$300 $210 at The North Face
Save $90 Our reviewer summed up this three-season tent as "lightweight, hassle-free, and sturdy", and awarded it four and a half stars out of five. He found it easy to pitch (though you have to do the inner first) and reported that it worked well in a range of conditions.
The North Face Vectiv Exploris II Mid Futurelight Hiking Boots:
$189 $132 at The North Face
Save $57 Advnture staff writer Julia Clarke tested these boots in May, and reported that they were comfortable right out of the box, and provided great grip on steep trails. She found the rocker sole an acquired taste, but appreciated the sturdy toe protection and dependable waterproofing.
The North Face Summit Vectiv Sky Trail Running Shoes:
$199 $139 at The North Face
Save $60 Julia tested these rugged trail running shoes in April, and particularly appreciated their springy carbon plate and secure sock-like fit with braided laces that don't budge, no matter what. They're lightweight and breathable, too, though she suspects some runners may find the midfoot a little too snug.
